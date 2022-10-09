Reducing the stigma of mental illness

By Epsita Gunti Published: 9 October 22

Vamsy Krishna D and Purvi Maski

Hyderabad: Most individuals with issues of mental health usually tend to feel lonely, out of the place, and frequently judged. So much so that it becomes difficult to get along with day-to-day life.

While traditional therapy and counseling sessions are the go-to, some individuals find solace in support groups. It is the practice of a group of people coming together to share a similar form of mental health condition to discuss their struggles.

Licensed clinical psychologist Purvi Maski compares these support groups to tools and adds, “support groups are one of the effective tools that are available to treat mental illnesses.”

She believes that support groups help people feel less lonely and accepted. Those in support groups realise they are not alone and that a lot of others are struggling with issues similar to theirs.

In Hyderabad, there are a few organisations that host both online and offline sessions. One of them is Manastva Counselling Centre which hosts online support groups for free.

“We have a variety of active support groups and hold sessions that are managed by a trained volunteer under the supervision of our psychologist. These sessions are a safe space for people and a source of emotional support from group members,” says Vamsy Krishna.

The reason support groups are effective is that either one is adapting a coping technique from someone in the group, or helping someone else cope with their methods. In both scenarios, individuals end up feeling positive and optimistic.