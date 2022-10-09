Places that offer Mental Health services in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:17 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

(Representational Image)

By Ruchi Rai Sohni

Hyderabad: Mental health issues are rampant these days. We undergo tiring times in life, times that completely break us from within. While most of us initially try talking to our loved ones about it, sometimes we need an expert. That is where therapists or psychologists come in.

Also Read Reducing the stigma of mental illness

There are scores of mental health professionals in the city that can help you deal with trauma and other mental illnesses. Some counselling centres also provide different programs for people going through mental illnesses like anxiety or depression.

Here are a few counselling centres in the city:

Smart Minds Counselling Centre:

Smart Minds Counselling and Training Centre is a non-profit organisation in Nacharam. They have programs for various psychological issues and training programs on life skills and personality development as well.

Contact details: 91 9912380754

Hope Trust:

Hope Trust has a team of qualified psychologists and psychiatrists who offer a range of outpatient and online services including psychological support and psychiatric interventions for an emotional, psychological, relationship, parenting, and marital issues.

Contact Details: 8498018296

You n Me Counselling Centre:

You n Me Counselling Centre provide counselling for students, teenagers, parents as well as couples, and has two branches, at Bagh Lingampally and Madhapur.

Contact Details: 094400 37291