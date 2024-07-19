Reflections IAS Academy announces hostel facilities to aspirants in Hyderabad

Former IAS officer Jayaprakash Narayana unveiled the initiative's poster and praised Dr. G. Vivekananda, Founder and Chief Mentor of Reflections IAS academy for launching the unique initiative.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 09:27 PM

Hyderabad: Reflections IAS Academy, Ashok Nagar on Friday announced free hostel accommodation facilities for Civil Services aspirants.

Dr. Vivekananda in a statement said that the facility is available to 90 candidates annually in collaboration with Sri Kakatiya Educational Academy, which focuses on social responsibility. The free hostel accommodation initiative will help economically disadvantaged candidates by alleviating their accommodation expenses, he added.

A new residential campus with free hostel accommodation aims to produce many civil services ranks from the Telugu states. Selection is merit-based, with 45 boys and 45 girls. Graduates interested in this opportunity can WhatsApp their details to 9866074047.