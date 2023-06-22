Regional Passport Office-Hyderabad to release 880 additional normal appointments

Published Date - 09:49 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the huge demand and long waiting time in appointment availability under Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, 880 additional normal appointments, at 220 per day, are being released for the period from June 26 to 30. These will be for five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) under RPO, Hyderabad, i.e., three in Hyderabad at Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki, one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

These additional appointments would be released on the Passport Seva website on June 23 at 4.30 pm.

All applicants, both applying new and already applied/scheduled their appointment at a long date, were advised to make use of the initiative for scheduling/rescheduling their appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or through mPassportseva app and attend respective PSKs/POPSKs where their slots are booked.

Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer & Head of MEA Branch Secretariat, Hyderabad, in a press release informed the applicants that prior appointment was mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained at PSKs/POPSKs.

The applicants were also advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and make use of this applicant friendly initiative.

