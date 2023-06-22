Telangana: 141 police inspectors promoted to the rank of DSP

A total of 141 police inspectors of 1996 and 1998 batch were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: A total of 141 police inspectors of 1996 and 1998 batch were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the State government. The orders were issued on Thursday.

“It is great feeling of joy to announce that on the occasion of Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu the government promoted 141 Inspectors of Police (civil) to the rank of DSP,” DGP Telangana, Anjani Kumar tweeted congratulating the officers and expressed gratitude to the government of Telangana.

Also Read Telangana govt issues orders promoting Addl SPs, DSPs