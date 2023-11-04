Registered voters to get EPICs soon in Mahabubabad: Collector Shashanka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Mahabubabad District Collector and District Election Officer K Shashanka.

Mahabubabad: To ensure maximum participation of the eligible people electoral process, the District Election Officer and Collector K Shashanka has announced that all registered voters in the district will receive Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), as per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking at a review meeting on the distribution of photo voter identity cards, which was attended by officials from the postal and election department here on Saturday, Shashanka revealed that approximately 25,540 EPICs have already been printed and issued till January this year.

He further added, “So far, 87,823 EPICs have been ordered, out of which 69,931 cards have been received. Of those, 53,407 cards have already been distributed. Additionally, we have placed orders for 17,000 new cards, which will be distributed soon after their delivery,”

Meanwhile, the district is home to 4.67 lakh voters, and 539 polling stations have been established to facilitate their participation in the electoral process. The work on updating the main voter roll was completed by October 31, and the supplementary roll is scheduled to be finalised by the 10 th of this month.

In preparation for the upcoming elections, the first round of training for polling staff took place on October 31 and November 1. About 1,003 presiding officers and 1,003 Assistant Presiding Officers, responsible for 773 polling stations, participated in this essential training.

Furthermore, 18,900 voters, including the elderly over 80 years old and people with disabilities who are unable to visit polling stations, have been provided with 12D forms to facilitate voting from the comfort of their homes, according to the Collector.

To ensure transparency and security during the electoral process, CCTV cameras have been installed in vehicles used for election-related activities

