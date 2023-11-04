Raja Singh files nomination from Goshamahal

Though he came in a huge rally to file his nomination, he was stopped by the police at Abids and only four persons were allowed along with him to the Returning Officer's office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP candidate and sitting MLA T Raja Singh filed his nomination at the Municipal office, Abids on Saturday. He was accompanied by union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Though he came in a huge rally to file his nomination, he was stopped by the police at Abids and only four persons were allowed along with him to the Returning Officer’s office.

The controversial BJP MLA was suspended from the party in August last year for making provocative statements against a particular religion. The BJP’s central disciplinary committee revoked his suspension a few hours before the release of the first list of candidates to accommodate him. Raja Singh has won the Goshamahal seat twice.