Regulated farming concept confusing farmers: Bandi Sanjay

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the unilateral directions of the State government asking farmers to stick to regulated farming pattern, is deeply troubling the farmers. He said that the recent decision of the State government asking farmers not to grow maize is one of such decisions.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that a restricted cropping system without soil testing is unscientific. “Imposing a system without finding out which crop is suitable for which soil is detrimental to the interests of the farmers. The agricultural department is also delaying the announcement leading to confusion,” he said.

He alleged that earlier, farmers incurred losses by believing government’s advice to take up a fine variety of paddy. He wanted the Chief Minister to answer why the traders who have purchased maize from the Markfed have earned profits but farmers failed to earn the same money. He demanded the Chief Minister to divulge details of the method of farming to poor farmers that helped him make Rs 1 crore by farming in his Erravalli farmhouse.

