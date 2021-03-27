Release water for summer crops: KCR

CM instructed Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to take measures to release water for summer crops under Kollapur and Peddapally Assembly constituencies as requested by the MLAs concerned

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials of the Water Resources Department to release water for summer crops and ensure that crops do not wither away under the Krishna and Godavari basins.

Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with MLAs from several constituencies here at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

During the meeting, he instructed Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to take measures to release water for summer crops under Kollapur and Peddapally Assembly constituencies as requested by the MLAs concerned. With regard to Peddapally, the Chief Minister instructed Kaleshwaram Engineer-in-Chief Nalla Venkateswarlu to take necessary steps.

Gates of the SRSP were immediately lifted after the Chief Minister’s instructions. With this, water will be available for summer crops up to Eklaspur in Manthani mandal and till the tail-end ayucut of Odela Kaluva Srirampur and entire Pedapalli district.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned works pertaining to Railway Over Bridges (RoBs) in urban areas, underpasses, widening of roads, construction of road dividers, central lightning system, check dams on rivers and canals wherever they are necessary.

