Release white paper on expenditure on people’s welfare: Bhatti to Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

File Photo of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Khammam: Echoing the sentiments of the TRS leadership on spending funds on the poor people’s welfare, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka demanded the Modi government to release a white paper on expenditure made for people’s welfare.

He demanded the BJP government at the Centre to put forward the accounts of funds spent on welfare schemes for the poor and the subsidies and concessions given to private multi-national companies and business bigwigs in the last years in the country.

Addressing a gathering in Kallur mandal of Satthupalli constituency in the district on Sunday as part of Azadi Ka Gaurav Yatra, Vikramarka alleged that the Modi government was trying to do away with the ration shops introduced by the Congress regime in the past.

It was the time to fight against PM Narendra Modi as he was attempting to snatch away food away from the poor, who could not afford three meals a day without the ration shops, the CLP leader noted.

He said that the Modi government has privatised LIC where the poor and the middle class families invest their insurance money. Abolishing the Planning Commission and doing away with the Five Year Plans was enough proof that Modi was against the country’s development.

The CLP leader called upon the secular forces to unite against the bigotry followed by BJP and RSS in the country. Former MP, V Hanumantha Rao, who took part in the yatra, stated distributing flags and holding Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav was not true patriotism.

The BJP leadership could truly be patriotic if only it endorses secularism. The BJP government was behaving the same way like the way the then Janata government acted in 1977. The fate befell the Janata Party would befall the BJP government as well, he warned.