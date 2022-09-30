Relief, rehabilitation measures intensified after rain batters Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Photo: Twitter

Mahabubnagar: As heavy rains continued to lash several areas for the second consecutive day on Friday in the town, the district administration has intensified relief and rehabilitation measures.

A few low lying areas like Ramaiah Bowli, BK Reddy Colony, Shiva Shakthi Nagar, Erragunta, Raichur road, Kuruvishetty Colony, Menaka theatre surrounding areas were covered under sheets of water.

Many residents from these areas were shifted to safer places and provided shelter in private function halls, besides offering food and other essentials.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, who arrived from Ahmedabad, visited the rain affected areas in the town. He said over 10 cm rainfall was recorded in the town and personally monitored the relief and rehabilitation works being executed by the municipality and revenue staff.

A toll free number would be set up to extend immediate support to the people in the rain affected areas, he said.

Apart from relief measures, municipal staff was directed to clear choked sewer lines and trash from nalas to facilitate free flow of rain water.

The Minister three rehab centres were set up to shift residents from low lying areas and to ensure there was no untoward incident. He appealed to the residents to relocate to the rehab centres as more rains were expected during the next two days.

“Underground drainage lines will be laid in the low lying areas, besides taking up works to ensure free flow of rain water,” said Srinivas Goud.

According to officials, Mahabubnagar urban received the highest rainfall of 95.5 mm, followed by 37.7 mm in Gandeed and 37.3 mm in Midjil.