Relish mango varieties at ’63 Degrees’ in Hyderabad

If you want to try out unique mango dishes, this is your chance to sample an array of innovative mango-infused dishes that will surely surprise your palate!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 1 June 2024, 11:14 PM

Hyderabad: If you think you’ve tasted every mango dish out there, think again. From mango fountain to mango pizza and aam ras pani puri, 63 Degrees in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, is pushing culinary boundaries with its Mango Mania festival, running until June 8.

This mango extravaganza features over 40 varieties of mango dishes, each more inventive than the last. Guests are welcomed with a refreshing Aam Panna drink and a bowl of mango ginger soup. The starters include options like mango chicken wings, mango lamb chops, and mango crispy fish.

The main courses continue to highlight the versatility of mangoes, offering mango dal, mango and pineapple fried rice, and mango chicken curry. Unique dishes include mango chicken burger, pizza with mango topping, aam ras pani puri, aavakai chicken, and mango pot biryani.

While their innovation does not stop there, their dessert section features mango rabdi and aam ras fountain with waffles and cake bites. “Our mango fountain has been a hit among guests. It features aam ras sourced from Nuzvid in Andhra, extracted in-house without any additives. Guests can dip waffles and bite-sized cakes into the flowing mango goodness,” said Prasad K, the owner of 63 Degrees.

With a buffet priced at Rs 1199 for vegetarians and Rs 1299 for non-vegetarians, this festival features everything mango for mango lovers to try out new dishes.