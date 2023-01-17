Remote EVM for migrant workers, what’s ECI planning?

Hyderabad: In order to improve the participation of domestic migrant workers in the voting process, the Election Commission of India has proposed a new voting system – Remote Voting Machines (RVMs). It allows migrant workers to cast their votes without travelling to their native places.

The Election Commission demonstrated the prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machines to all representatives of political parties today in the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The Election Commission also solicited written views from all recognised parties on legal, operational, administrative, and technological challenges by January 31. The ECI will decide the future course of action based on the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

How does it work?

Migrant voters need to register online or offline for remote voting with their home constituency Returning Officers. The request for remote voting will be approved after verification of the voter’s details at the home constituency.

A special multi-constituency remote voting polling station would be set up in the area where the migrants reside.

The modified version of EVM, the RVM offers the same voting experience to voters and will have the same security features as EVMs.

The RVM features a dynamic ballot display board instead of the regular printed paper on voting machines. The dynamic display will show the list of candidates based on the Constituency number read by the Constituency card reader.

According to ECI, the RVMs are capable of handling up to 72 multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

Voting process

After a voter is identified, the Presiding Officer scans the voter’s Constituency card to display the voter’s constituency. The voter then votes for the candidate of his or her choice. And each vote will be recorded along with the State code, and constituency number. Following this, the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will also print standard information like State code and constituency code on the slip.

Challenges highlighted by the Election Commission

There is no proper definition of migrants and also no clarity on the official numbers of migrants in India. As per the ECI, there are some acts that need to be amended – RP Act, 1950 & 1951, the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

It may be difficult to address a few administrative challenges like voters’ impersonation, implementation of the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC), provision of polling personnel and agents, and ensuring secrecy of voting, amongst other issues.

On Sunday, January 15, the Congress party called for an all-party meeting that was chaired by Digvijaya Singh to have a discussion on the same. The meeting was attended by JD(U), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), National Conference, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Indian Union Muslim League, and Kapil Sibal.

Digvijaya Singh said that all parties have opposed the move as they have issues over the number of migrant workers and suppliers of the chip. The opposition parties will meet once again on January 25 to send their replies to the poll body.