For Election Commission, Hyderabad is still in AP

Was it just a typo, or blatant ignorance? The ECI's letter to TRS party President and CM KCR, informing him about the acceptance of the request to change the party's name to BRS, mentioned his address as in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Was it just a typo, or blatant ignorance? The Election Commission of India’s letter to Telangana Rashtra Samithi party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday, informing him about the acceptance of the request to change the party’s name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, mentioned his address as in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

The letter, a copy of which was marked to the Chief Electoral Officers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, probably because TRS was registered in the erstwhile AP, however, caught the attention of many because of the mention of Andhra Pradesh in the address.

8 years down the line & after being successfully ranked No-1 state in India at many occasions. Yet, #ModiGovt (EC) chose to refer Hyderabad & Telangana as #AndhraPradesh. Deliberate mistake or negligence to recognise?#Telangana pic.twitter.com/KoccDHXz3F — YSR (@ysathishreddy) December 8, 2022



TRS Social media convenor Y Satish Reddy also tweeted on the blooper. “8 years down the line & after being successfully ranked No 1 State in India on many occasions. Yet #ModiGovt (EC) chose to refer Hyderabad & Telangana as #AndhraPradesh. Deliberate mistake or negligence to recognise?”