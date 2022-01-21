Reopen schools from Jan 31: TRSMA

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) led by its president Yadagiri Shekhar Rao on Friday met Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and requested to reopen the schools in the State for physical classes from January 31.

The association also wanted an extension of the present academic year i.e., 2021-22 till May 30.

- Advertisement -

Out of 220 working days, schools have so far functioned about 85 days in physical mode this year and there was an urgent need to extend the academic year till May 30, the TRSMA said in a press release.

The association said that the Minister responded positively to their request and assured that the matter would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.