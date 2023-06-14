TSCSB to accept public complaints from citizens

The TSCSB police station will simultaneously coordinate with the cybercrime police stations in all three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda alongside the districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) will start accepting complaints from citizens at its office in the Integrated Command and Control Centre soon. The TSCSB police station will simultaneously coordinate with the cybercrime police stations in all three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda alongside the districts.

“Anyone can drop in and file a complaint. Depending upon the gravity of the complaint we will take a decision to directly deal with it or forward it to the concerned local cybercrime,” said TSCSB, Superintendent of Police, Raghuveer. The State government has sanctioned 500 posts of different ranks in the TSCSB of which 130 personnel will work at the ICCC building office of TSCSB while the remaining at its regional and auxiliary units across the State.

In the next few months, six more cybercrime police stations will come up at Warangal, Ramagundam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam and Siddipet. Also, there will be district cybercrime coordination centres in all the remaining districts to facilitate the registration, investigation and detection of cybercrimes. “The manpower at the TSCSB is selected through a process including written test and interviews. We want to have a dedicated and skilled team to react in the shortest possible time and highly professional manner,” said Raghuveer.

Also Read Telangana first State in country to establish Cyber Safety Bureau