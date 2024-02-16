Sangareddy: Govt employee loses Rs 59 lakh to cyber fraudsters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 06:28 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A government employee in Ameenpur lost Rs.59 lakh to cyber fraudsters over a period of 20 days after he invested in what was projected as a part-time job.

According to the Ameenpur police, the employee, whose name was not disclosed, had got a message with a website link on Telegram app on January 24, offering a part-time job. Accepting the terms and conditions, he was given a login by the fraudsters, who offered him a commission if he completed all the tasks they have him. He transferred Rs.3,000 initially which was reflected in his account. He continued to invest Rs.59 lakh borrowing money from friends and relatives over just 20 days. When he sought the return of Rs 79 lakh including the commission he had earned by completing the tasks, he found that the website was no more live.

He then approached the Ameenpur police on Thursday. In a similar incident, a private employee, a resident of Beeramguda lost Rs.18.25 lakh to cyber fraudsters recently. The Ameenpur police called upon citizens not to fall prey to such fraudsters and not to click on suspicious links.