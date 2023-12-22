Telangana’s RERA records significant growth in project registrations, case disposal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s real estate sector has witnessed a surge in project registrations and case disposals under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

The latest data reveal that the State has demonstrated a substantial leap in project registrations, catapulting from 3,630 registered projects in November 2021 to 8,227 projects by November 2023. This increase of over 100 per cent in just two years underscores the burgeoning growth and development within the state’s real estate sector.

Additionally, the state showcased a significant uptick in the resolution of cases under RERA, with a notable escalation from zero cases disposed of in November 2021 to 1,070 cases resolved by November 2023.

Maharashtra maintains its lead in project registrations under RERA in the country, accounting for 36 per cent of all registered projects, followed by Tamil Nadu (16 per cent). Telangana and Gujarat, with approximately 7 per cent and 11 per cent shares respectively, stand as the subsequent states in terms of project registrations.

The nationwide data portrays a larger picture of growth and regulatory efficiency under RERA, showcasing a surge of 63 per cent in project registrations, culminating in a milestone of 1.16 lakh registered projects.