Ex-HMDA Director Shiva Balakrishna arrested by ACB after 24-hour search

The ACB reportedly identified properties with market value of around Rs 300 crores.
Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau officials arrested the secretary RERA and former HMDA Director Shiva Balakrishna after conducting searches for around 24 hours.
The ACB reportedly identified properties with market value of around Rs 300 crores.
A case of disproportionate asset to known sources of income was registered by the ACB.
The ACB seized Rs 84 lakh cash, 2 kg gold, 5.5 kg of silver,and identified immovable properties including three villas, 3 flats, 90 acres of agriculture lands.
The ACB conducted searches at 17 places. He was arrested and being produced before court.