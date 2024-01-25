Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Ex-HMDA Director Shiva Balakrishna arrested by ACB after 24-hour search

The ACB reportedly identified properties with market value of around Rs 300 crores.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 25 January 2024, 10:02 AM
Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau officials arrested the secretary RERA and former HMDA Director Shiva Balakrishna after conducting searches for around 24 hours.

A case of disproportionate asset to known sources of income was registered by the ACB.

The ACB seized Rs 84 lakh cash, 2 kg gold, 5.5 kg of silver,and identified immovable properties including three villas, 3 flats, 90 acres of agriculture lands.

The ACB conducted searches at 17 places. He was arrested and being produced before court.

