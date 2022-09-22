KL University bags award for Excellence in Energy Management from CII

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University has received a national award for Excellence in Energy Management 2022 from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The award was bestowed to the institute for optimizing energy use through the KL campuses. It was awarded for energy efficient unit under the building sector category.

The framework for the award included energy conservation best practices, reduction in carbon emissions, use of renewable sources towards self-sustainability, and implementation of innovative solutions towards this purpose. A total of 457 companies participated in 15 sectors for the recognition, according to a press release.

Also Read CII-DICCI Model Career Centre launched in Hyderabad

The award was received by Dr. V Rajesh, Dean P&D and Seshi Reddy Daka, Associate Dean Energy Management of KL Deemed to be University at the award ceremony of the annual Energy Efficiency Summit 2022 held in New Delhi, it added.