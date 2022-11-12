Resident of Warangal, Maganti Seshu Madhav appointed as Director of CTRI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:08 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Source: CTRI

Hyderabad: Maganti Seshu Madhav took charge as the new Director of Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) on Friday. He worked as a Principal Scientist with ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research for over 8 years before he assumed office yesterday. Seshu Madhav has a vast research experience in the fields of Biotechnology and Molecular Biology.

Madhav, a post-doctoral fellow at Dr. G.L. Wang’s Lab, the Ohio State University, was born in Girmajipet, Warangal, Telangana, on August 24, 1972.

He is a member of the Telangana Academy of Sciences and a lifetime member of other reputed scientific academies in India. Seshu Madhav was awarded “The Jawaharlal Nehru Award for outstanding postgraduate agricultural research 2006” from ICAR, Government of India.

Located at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, CTRI was established by the Government of India in 1947. It has six regional Research Stations located at Guntur, Kandukur, Jeelugumilli, Hunsur, Vedasandur, and Dinhata.