Three killed, six others injured in road accident near Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:17 AM, Tue - 8 November 22

Warangal: Three people were killed and six others sustained injuries as a car rammed into a stationary lorry near DC thanda village on the Warangal-Khammam highway near here in the wee hours (around 4 am) of Tuesday.

The deceased were Illuri Kirshna Reddy (45), his wife Varalakshmi (36) and their son Venkatasai Reddy (9), residents of Perikavada of Warangal city. Krishna Reddy was said to be a builder in the city. They were returning home from Ongole of Andhra Pradesh when the tragic incident happened killing three on the spot.

There were a total of nine passengers in the car. Four of the injured have been rushed to the MGM Hospital for treatment by the police. The bodies have also been shifted to MGM hospital for postmortem. Though they were natives of Prakasham district, they had settled down in Warangal some 15 years ago. Krishna Reddy’s family members along with his younger brother Bhaskar Reddy’s family went to Ongole to conduct the ‘Annadhanam’ to the Ayyappa Swamis on Sunday on the occasion of the ‘Karthika Pournami’.

Wardhannapet Inspector Sadan Kumar, and Sub-Inspector Rama Rao have visited the spot and taken up investigation by registering the FIR.