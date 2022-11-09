Fake education certificate racket, which hacked varsity website, busted in Warangal

Warangal CP Dr Tarun Joshi with the fake certificates.

Warangal: The Commissioner’s Task Force along with the Hasanparthy police on Wednesday busted a fake educational certificate racket and arrested 12 people, who had colluded with one person in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly hacked the official website of the Kakatiya University.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi, 12 people including six receivers of fake certificates were arrested. The arrested persons were Akula Ravi alias Avinash of Narsampet town, Lankala Shankar Rao of ld Palvancha of Badradri Kothagudem district, Mirza Akthar Ali Baig alias Aslam of Hanamkonda, Sudiga Yellesh of Subashnagar of Rudrapur Mandal, Zeedimetla, Hyderabad, Muppuri Purushotham of Manigilla village of Peddamandari, Wanaparthy District, Kamana Preetham of Kanamet, Hitex Hyderabad, Involu Sai Sravan of SP road, Secunderabad, Kota Ashok of Pasarlapadum village of Rentachinthala, Guntur district, Gandikota Sandeep of Baban Sahebgudem of Nakirekal, Nalgonda district, Manoj Singh of Quthbullapur Road, Suchitra, Hyderabad, Talluri Sampreeth of Vengal Rao Colony of Wanaparthy, and Chimarla Laxmi Prasad of Bandarnagar, Wanaparthy. The police also seized Rs 4.17 lakh from them.

“On a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused for creating and selling fake engineering, graduation, Intermediate and SSC certificates of Kakatiya University, Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, AP Intermediate Board, TS Intermediate Board, Anna University, Chennai, Sri Krishna Devaraya University, NIOS University, Delhi, and Delhi University,” the Commissioner said.

“The students who got fake certificates with the help of the accused are perusing higher studies at different universities in India and abroad and some of them are doing software jobs,” he said.

The police have also identified 127 people who purchased the fake certificates. As per police assessment, a total of 610 students received fake certificates from the gang. The police have seized six sets (88 certificates), 15 certificates and other material used for creating the fake certificates.

“The accused collected Rs.1 lakh for a degree certificate and Rs.1.50 lakh for B.Tech certificates. The accused Ravi Avinash and Shankar Rao sent the details of fake certificates to Sarvesh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh through WhatsApp to put it in on the Kakatitya University’s official website. Accordingly, Sarvesh hacked the university’s website and added the details in the students online tab. Persons who got the fake certificates are getting their details on the KU official web site too,” the CP said, adding that they had created 94 such fake certificates of KU.

Three more accused: Batta Sandeep of Kuthbullapur, Mondi Vijay of Moinabad, Hyderabad, and Sarvesh of Ramnagar of Uttar Pradesh, who hacked the official website, are absconding.