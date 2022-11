Residential college student found hanging in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:05 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Nirmal: A 17-year-old student of the Telangana State Minority Welfare Residential College in Bhainsa was found hanging in his hostel room on Sunday.

Bhainsa police said Mohammad Farhan Nawaz, a second year Intermediate student of the college, was found hanging in his room by his classmates, who alerted the college authorities who in turn called in the police.

The body has been shifted to the hospital morgue, while a case was registered and investigation is on.