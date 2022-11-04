| Two Killed One Injured As Unknown Vehicle Mows Down Bike In Nirmal

Two killed as unknown vehicle mows down bike in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Nirmal: Two persons were killed on the spot and another sustained injuries when an unidentified vehicle mowed down a motorbike on Hyderabad-Nagpur National Highway 44 at Kadthal village in Soan mandal on Thursday night.

The incident came to light on Friday. Soan Sub-Inspector S Ravinder said that the victims were Mubassir (28), a photographer of Nizamabad district and Ameer Pathan (26), a mason of Nanded district in Maharashtra. The injured person was Ameer’s cousin Thoufiq Khan (26), a videographer from Bestawarpet in Nirmal town.

Mubassir and Ameer died instantly when the vehicle dashed against the two-wheeler around 11.30 pm. The trio were returning to Nirmal town after distributing wedding invitation cards to their relatives at the time of the mishap.

It was alleged that rash and negligent driving by the driver of the vehicle caused the accident. Asif Khan, sibling of Thoufiq Khan lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against the driver of the vehicle. Investigations were taken up.