Residents fume over sudden, unwarranted special checks at Kundanbagh

The RTA officials on ground, apparently under instructions from their superiors have set up roadblocks in the area and were randomly stopping vehicles for checking of documents etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 12:45 PM

Hyderabad: The sudden and unwarranted ‘special drives’ by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials being conducted at Kundanbagh in Begumpet is causing inconvenience to the residents.

The One-way restrictions imposed on the Kundanbagh roads supposedly a week ago took motorists by surprise as they were stopped for ‘No entry’, wrong side driving, and wrong parking. This was on the adjoining road of Chinmaya School in Kundanbagh, which for many years has been self-managed by the local community.

Local residents allege that the RTA team stopped vehicles belonging to watchmen, garbage collectors, food delivery executives and workers in the nearby offices and shops belonging to the lowest strata of the society.

“When the office personnel from the local MLA tried to convince them, they resorted to threatening. They also seized mobile phones so that vehicle owners could not get away,” said Major Shiva Kiran, a resident.

A number of vehicles have been seized in the last one week and impounded to the RTA office at Khairatabad.

“They also seized two ‘Swachh Autos’ garbage vehicles plying in the area, which cover about 2500 households in Umanagar and BS Maktha area hindering garbage collection,” Kiran said questioning that what was the sudden enforcement of one way etc.

Most of the Swachh Autos may not have the requisite documents due to several issues concerning coordination between GHMC- RTA and banks. Swachh Autos cannot be stopped as they are performing a critical task during the rainy season especially when dengue and other diseases are likely to break out, residents said.

Meanwhile, a senior RTA official said proper instructions were given and a special drive was conducted to ease traffic issues in busy areas, which could otherwise cause inconvenience to the residents.