Residents put to inconvenience

“It really feels like I am back in my pre-2015 phase. Under the previous government, it was very rare that we saw power cuts. Even when it happened, it was either scheduled or power was back in matter of few minutes,” said T Keerthi, a software employee.

By C. Romeo Published Date - 25 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Frequent and unscheduled power cuts in most parts of Secunderabad are causing significant inconvenience to the residents. These outages disrupt daily activities, affect water supply and create discomfort during peak hours.

The situation exacerbates whenever there is slightest of rain or thunderstorms, which further strain the power infrastructure. Though Electricity Department officials claim regular maintenance or bad weather, residents say they feel they have gone back a decade, when the city was facing a power crisis.

Bhargavi, a new-mom said,” Staying indoors is testing our patience now. It is becoming difficult to handle the infants when power is cut for such long hours”.

“During the BRS government, there were no power cuts even if we had heavy rains. But now, I notice that frequent power cuts are happening. Even if it is for just 15 minutes, it is happening at least two to three times,” said YB OMKAR, resident of Tirumalagiri.

“I understand that sometimes for maintenance they have to stop power supply. But how many times will they maintain it? Whenever there is a power cut and we call them, they say the same thing,” said resident of Allwyn Colony Vishnuvardhan.