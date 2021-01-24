Resolve issues of RC Puram residents: Harish to officials

During the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election (GHMC) election campaign, Harish Rao had promised to solve the issues faced by the citizens when the Colony Associations submitted a representation.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who made a slew of promises to residents of HIG, MIG, MAC Society and other colonies housing BHEL employees in RC Puram mandal, has instructed the officials concerned to initiate the process to resolve all issues being faced by the residents.

During the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election (GHMC) election campaign, Harish Rao had promised to solve the issues faced by the citizens when the Colony Associations submitted a representation.

In an effort to fulfill the promise he made, Rao held a meeting with the citizens, officials and elected representatives on Saturday.

When the HIG Colony citizens urged the Rao to supply sufficient drinking water, Rao has instructed the HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board) authorities to prepare a proposal to replace the old pipelines besides supplying sufficient water supply. As Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi has requested the Minister to provide drinking water to MIG Colony, which falls under his constituency, Rao has directed the officials to come up with a DPR for providing uninterrupted drinking water to these colonies. As HMWSSB officials told the Minister it costs them Rs 59 crore, Rao has sent them the DPR so that he will get the necessary funds.

Since the MIG Colony and MAC Society were not given Lay Out Permits which was creating a lot of issues to citizens, Harish Rao asked the GHMC officials and revenue officials to immediately clear the lay out permissions to all these colonies. When the citizens complained about the lack of RTC bus operation through LIG and MIG Colonies, Rao has asked the RTC officials to operate enough buses. Though the RC Puram area was connected with MMTS Train facility, the locals have complained that the MMTC was not operating enough trips during the office hours. Assuring to write a letter to General Manager South Central Railway and Union Railway Minister in this regard, Rao has also asked the local corporator Sindhu Adarsh Reddy to pursue the same with these two offices with the help of MP Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

When the corporator has said that they need a piece of the land from ESI Hospital located at RC Puram to build a sub-station, Rao has assured to write a letter to concerned Union Minister besides suggesting the MP Prabhakar Reddy to pursue the same with the Union Minister in New Delhi.

When the residents of LIG Colony have appealed to the Minister for building a Rythu Bazaar, Rao has asked the GHMC officials to prepare a DPR to build a Rythu Bazaar similar to that which was built in Siddipet town. The Minister has thanked the residents of Bharathi Nagar division for voting TRS candidate Sindhu Adarsh Reddy for victory.

MLA Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, Additional Collector J Veera Reddy, Corporators Tonta Anjaiah and others were present.

Aasara for retired BHEL employees

Retired BHEL employees, who were getting no pension or getting less than Rs 3,000 pension, have urged the Finance Minister T Harish Rao to help them get Aasara pensions besides issuing white ration cards.

The Minister instructed the officials concerned to identify such persons and issue pensions and ration cards since they were not earning sufficient income.

