12-year-old boy sits on tree for 7 hrs to stop felling in RC Puram

According to locals, civic authorities were carrying out road widening works in Kakatiya Nagar of Ramachandrapuram Mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Anirudh is sitting on tree where he has also placed a water bowl.

Sangareddy: Concerned over the felling of trees close to his house, a 12-year-old boy climbed onto a tree to prevent it being chopped down on Tuesday.

The boy Anirudh remained stayed on the tree for seven hours on Tuesday, skipping school. According to locals, civic authorities were carrying out road widening works in Kakatiya Nagar of Ramachandrapuram Mandal. Since officials were cutting down some trees that came in the way of widening the road, Anirudh, who placed a bowl on the tree to keep water regularly for birds, was worried about the loss of greenery. When the workers came to cut the tree on Tuesday morning, he tried to convince them and send them back.

Also Read Warangal: New COVID variant concerns prompt special ward at MGM Hospital

Anirudh further asked them for the permission letter from the Forest department. When the workers refused to go away, he climbed onto the tree to prevent from it cutting. He stayed on the tree until late in the evening. His father Praveen Kumar said the workers had no permission letter to cut the trees. The protest of the boy won the hearts of the locals.