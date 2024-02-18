Painting, Essay competitions organised on eve of National Safety Day

While the painting competition was conducted for students on road safety and health, the organisers have conducted an essay writing competition for women on domestic safety as part of the 53rd National Safety Day celebrations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 February 2024, 06:34 PM

Paintings

Sangareddy: The National Safety Council and Director of Factories Telangana collectively have organised various competitions for school-going students and women at the Community Centre in BHEL located in RC Puram Mandal on Sunday.

While the painting competition was conducted for students on road safety and health, the organisers have conducted an essay writing competition for women on domestic safety as part of the 53rd National Safety Day celebrations.

Also Read Sniffer dog passes away in Sangareddy

Over 500 students from 8 different schools have participated in the competitions. As many as 52 women have participated in trilingual essay writing competitions. The organisers have also educated the students on various safety measures to be taken in day-to-day life.

The competitions were organized by the Chairman of the National Safety Council, Telangana Chapter & Director Factories, B Rajagopal, Deputy Inspector of Factories, Praveen, and Deputy Inspector of Factories, Venkanna.