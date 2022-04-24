Respect should be both ways: KTR to Governor Tamilisai

Published Date - 10:46 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao rubbished Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s allegations of showing disrespect by the TRS government and stated that the respect should be both ways. He said everyone including the Governor and the Chief Minister should be respected.

“Everyone should be respected including Governor and CM. The Governor shouldn’t speak politically and belittle an elected government in the State. The Governor is nominated by the Centre, but the government was elected by its people,” he asserted.

Ahead of the TRS plenary, he was interacting with the mediapersons here on Sunday where he pointed out that the Governor delivered her Republic Day speech without the consent of the State Cabinet which was against the established practices. “She said PM Modi granted medical colleges to Telangana, and I want to ask where are those medical colleges? She shouldn’t give political speeches,” he added.

On the allegations of TRS leaders being accused of harassing people, the Minister termed the incidents in Ramayampet and Khammam as “very unfortunate”. With over 60 lakh registered activists and scores of elected representatives, there could be rare instances of the party leaders getting involved in certain issues.

“The party has no direct role in these incidents. But one can measure our commitment on how we responded and did not act with bias. Unlike the BJP in Lakhmipur Kheri where a union Minister’s son mowed down eight farmers in broad daylight and their party refrains from acting, we have suspended the accused and did not try to influence any institution,” he clarified.

Rama Rao observed that Sai Ganesh in Khammam was instigated by his fellow party leaders to consume pesticide, which led to his death. There were no instances of the TRS misusing any government institution to harass the Opposition leaders in the State. Further, the incident occurred just before Rama Rao’s official visit to Khammam, raising questions over what led to the incident. “A case of abetment to suicide should be filed against those who instigated Sai Ganesh to consume pesticide,” he opined.

The TRS working president was confident that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will re-write history in Telangana by winning for the third consecutive time, a feat not achieved by any regional party in South India. He admitted that there could be some anti-incumbency, but not to the level as was being speculated.

When questioned about the Congress attempts to revive itself at the national level, he termed the grand old party as a dead one and he doesn’t see any hope for its revival. He was also quite harsh on Rahul Gandhi asking him to concentrate and win his seat in Amethi rather than coming to Telangana where there was no space for the party.

However, Rama Rao refused to say which was the main opposition to the TRS in Telangana. Rather he dismissed both the Congress and the BJP saying “KA Paul or Sharmila or RS Praveen Kumar of the BSP can also be the TRS rivals in Telangana,” he said, adding that AIMIM was the principle Opposition in the State Assembly.

The Minister termed the language used by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP chief Bandi Sanjay as just ‘filth’ and they don’t have respect for elders like Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao. When pointed out that he too was resorting to similar language in a few meetings, he said sometimes he had to retort in the same language though it was not expected of him.

The Minister took a jibe at the BJP saying the TRS believed in constructive ideas, while the BJP bets on the destructive model. “I think the car (TRS symbol) is a better alternative to JCB,” he said, hinting at the JCB politics in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

