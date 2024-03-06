Revanth Reddy calls Lok Sabha polls referendum to 90-day Congress rule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha election results would be a referendum to the 90 days of the Congress rule in Telangana. The people of Telangana are satisifed with the Congress rule which would reflect in the Lok Sabha polls, with the party winning 14 of 17 seats in Telangana, he said at the Praja Deevena public meeting held at Mahabubnagar.

Revanth Reddy claimed that he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to the State as a guest and submitted representations seeking support for the Telangana’s development. “A confrontation between the Centre and the State government is not good for the people of the State.

But if the Centre fails to deliver its promises and does not release required funds, we will not spare them,” he said.

The TPCC president continued his attack on the BRS, accusing it of looting Telangana. He claimed the Congress would rule Telangana for next 10 years and he would defend his government from all attempts to dethrone it. He urged the people of Palamuru region to ensure election of Vamsichand Reddy as Mahabubnagar MP and also Manne Jeevan Reddy as MLC from Mahabubnagar Local Bodies Constituency. He assured to develop the Palamuru region by completing pending projects and bring more investments.