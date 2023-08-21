| Revanth Reddy Exhorts Farmers To Default On Loans Says He Will Waive Them Off

I appeal to farmers, who got their loans waived today, immediately to take a fresh loan of Rs 2 lakh each. After coming to power on December 9, I will waive off the loans, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: Even before the State Congress has finalised the list of its candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has spoken as if he will be the Chief Minister and going a step ahead, has asked farmers to take loans and default on them. “I will waive them off,” he declared.

The statement, which hasn’t gone down well with senior leaders in the Congress, since loan waivers are a policy decision, have also found fault with Revanth Reddy talking as if he would be the Chief Minister in case the Congress came to power.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the TPCC president went on to prompt farmers to take loans of Rs 2 lakh each and default on the payment.

“I appeal to farmers, who got their loans waived today, immediately to take a fresh loan of Rs 2 lakh each. After coming to power on December 9, I will waive off the loans” Revanth Reddy said.

He had made these statements stating that ruling BRS was hoping that all farmers, whose loans were waived off, would cast their votes in favour of the party.

The video of the TPCC president making these statements went viral on social media.