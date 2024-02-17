Revanth Reddy extends birthday wishes to KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:09 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended birthday wishes to BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Assembly on Saturday.

“He served as MLA, Minister, MP, union Minister and as Telangana’s Chief Minister for 10 years. For over 40 years, K Chandrashekhar Rao played a crucial role in State and national politics. I extend birthday wishes to him on behalf of the Congress party,” Revanth Reddy said.

“I pray to God to bless K Chandrashekhar Rao with good health. I also appeal to him as Leader of Opposition, to play a role in reconstruction and development of Telangana, besides ensuring smooth conduct of the House,” the Chief Minister said.