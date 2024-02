Governor Tamilisai extends birthday greetings to KCR

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sent a letter of greetings and a bouquet to him by a special messenger from Raj Bhavan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 03:56 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday extended birthday wishes to BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

She sent a letter of greetings and a bouquet to him by a special messenger from Raj Bhavan. They were delivered to BRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Telangana Bhavan in the absence of Chandrashekhar Rao.

Also Read Aadhaar must for Gruha Jyothi benefits