Revanth Reddy pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao

CM Revanth Reddy paid tributes to the former Prime Minister on his 19th death anniversary at PV Gnana Bhoomi on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the administrative and economic reforms introduced by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao were relevant and worth implementation even in the current era.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to the former Prime Minister on his 19th death anniversary at PV Gnana Bhoomi here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Narasimha Rao, by introducing reforms in different sectors, especially the administrative sector, had emerged as a role model. He was instrumental in ensuring land for the poor and laid foundation for distribution of lands for the weaker sections. He was an exemplary person and India’s popularity increased manifold times across the globe due to his intellect and vision, the Chief Minister said.

“PV Narasimha Rao took bold decisions when the nation’s economy was in dire straits and introduced revolutionary changes in the administration,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the State government would take up the responsibility of developing the memorials of former Narasimha Rao and former union Minister S Jaipal Reddy. The two leaders were valuable sons of the soil for Telangana, he said.

Apart from family members of the former Prime Minister, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Anasuya and other officials participated in the programme.