Revanth welcomes Centre’s decision to celebrate ‘Telangana Liberation Day’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Munugode: Welcoming the Central government’s decision to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy wanted the festivities to be conducted all through the year.

There was a need to propagate Telangana’s history, especially fighting spirit, across the country. To this effect, the Central Government should conduct the Telangana Vajrotsvalu till September 17, 2023, he said while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

“The Central Government should sanction Rs 5,000 crore and organise the festivities in a grand manner across Telangana” Revanth Reddy demanded.

He appealed to the Munugode constituency people not to cast their votes in favour of former MLA Rajgopal Reddy. He deceived the Congress and joined the BJP for personal gains, the TPCC president charged.

He also found fault with the Left Parties for extending support to the ruling TRS in the Munugode bypoll. It was unfortunate that the CPI and CPM parties had decided to support the TRS, which had betrayed them in the past, he accused.

The TPCC president wrote an open letter to union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and raised objections over her conduct during her visit to Telangana during the last three days.

During the last eight years, BJP Government had done grave injustice to Telangana by not fulfilling the assurances made as per the AP Reorganisation Act. This apart, it was highly uncalled for to insist on displaying the Prime Minister’s photo at PDS outlets in the State, he added.