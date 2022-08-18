Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam: 22.50 lakh students watched ‘Gandhi’ movie so far

Published Date - 11:13 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Over 22.50 lakh students have watched ‘Gandhi’ movie, which is being screened for free in theatres across the State as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed the officials to make arrangements for screening the movie in 552 theatres across the State. Accordingly, arrangements were made to screen the film for free facilitating 2.50 lakh students watch the movie every day.

Gandhi is a biopic of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The Chief Minister wanted the movie to be screened in the theatres as a means to educate the present generation about the Indian freedom struggle and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

The movie was screened in the theatres since August 9 to 11 and is now being screened till August 21. This film is screened in Hindi and English versions.

Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar informed that considering the stupendous response of screening of Gandhi movie by the Telangana government, the State governments of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have made formal enquiries regarding the procedure to screen the Gandhi movie across all the screens in the respective States.