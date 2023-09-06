RGIA Shamshabad customs nab passenger smuggling gold worth Rs 56 Lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad caught a passenger who attempted to smuggle gold with the help of airport staff on Wednesday. The officials seized 933 grams of gold worth Rs. 56 lakh from him.

The passenger arrived by a flight from Dubai and had kept the gold biscuits in a packet in a dust bin in arrival area of the airport. An airport staffer was supposed to pick up the gold and hand it over to the passenger at some location outside the airport.

The customs officials who were alert noticed it and caught the man and seized the gold.

A case is registered and the passenger arrested. Investigation is going on.