RGUKT Basar student found hanging

Deepika is suspected to have hanged herself to death using a dupatta after appearing for her annual examination.
Nirmal: A first pre university course student, Vadla Deepika, 19, was found hanging in a bathroom of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Tuesday.
Deepika is suspected to have hanged herself to death using a dupatta after appearing for her annual examination. Her friends alerted security personnel of the university when she did not open the bathroom for quite a long time.
The security personnel found her unconscious and rushed her to a government hospital after providing primary aid.
Deepika died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. She hails from Gorekal of Sangareddy district.