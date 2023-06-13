RGUKT Basar student found hanging

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Nirmal: A first pre university course student, Vadla Deepika, 19, was found hanging in a bathroom of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Tuesday.

Deepika is suspected to have hanged herself to death using a dupatta after appearing for her annual examination. Her friends alerted security personnel of the university when she did not open the bathroom for quite a long time.

The security personnel found her unconscious and rushed her to a government hospital after providing primary aid.

Deepika died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. She hails from Gorekal of Sangareddy district.