| Two Day Consultative Meeting Of Shecs To Be Held In Hyderabad

Two-day consultative meeting of SHECs to be held in Hyderabad

The meeting will be held under the aegis of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in which 24 representatives from 15 States will take part.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: For the first time since its commencement in 2014, the two-day consultative meeting of all State Higher Education Councils (SHECs) will be held outside New Delhi, in Hyderabad on March 16 and 17.

The meeting will be held under the aegis of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in which 24 representatives from 15 States will take part.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said the Centre for Policy Research in Higher Education (CPRHE), National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, organizes a consultative meeting of the SHECs in the month of March in New Delhi. For the first time, it was being conducted outside New Delhi and in Hyderabad.

Detailed deliberations would be held on challenges in implementing the multiple entry and exit system, flexible curriculum, multidisciplinary approach and credit transfer system in the higher education institutions, he said, adding mobility and flexibility of courses and cluster system in higher education were also on the agenda.

National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) Vice Chancellor Prof. Sudhanshu Bhushan would speak on the multiple entry and exit system during the inaugural event, which will also have a talk on credit transfer system by Prof. Kumar, head, Department of Educational Planning, NIEPA.

The chairmen of the SHECs would also share the best experiences in their respective States besides problems and challenges they were facing in higher education, he said. As part of the two-day event, the delegates from various States would also visit the T-Hub.

TSCHE Vice Chairman and RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana and TSCHE Secretary Dr. N Srinivasa Rao also spoke.