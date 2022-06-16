RGUKT-Basar students unhappy with appointment of new director

Student stage a sit-in at a gate of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Thursday.

Nirmal: Osmania University (OU) Professor Satheesh Kumar has been appointed as director of RGUKT-Basar. An order to this effect was issued on Thursday. But students were unhappy over the appointment. They wanted either Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or Information Technology minister K Taraka Rama Rao to visit the campus and to address their problems. They declared that they will not withdraw their protest until their chart of 12 demands was addressed.

Bhainsa ASP Kiran Khare refuted allegations that both drinking water and food were stalled. He clarified that the police did not resort to such an action causing inconvenience to the students. Police suspected that strangers were trying to enter the campus and disturb the protest. They said that trouble makers would not be allowed to step in the institution.

Also, various student organisations extended solidarity to the students. They were detained when they tried to barge into the campus, triggering a mild tension. CPI leader Narayana was arrested when he attempted to enter the university. He criticized education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for failing to address the issues of the students.