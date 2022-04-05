RGV returns with revenge drama ‘Dhahanam’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

By Epsita Gunti

Hyderabad: Foraying into the world of streaming platforms, Ram Gopal Varma announced his first web series, Dhahanam on Tuesday. The web series follows the story of a son avenging his father’s death. It is set to release on April 14 and will be available for free on MX Player.

Talking about the show, Ramgopal Varma said, “The story runs in a grey area between two contradictory quotes “An eye for an eye will only succeed in making the whole world blind” said by Mahatma Gandhi, and “Revenge is the purest emotion” as quoted in the Mahabharata. All characters have a back story and there is no good or bad side in the series.”

Speaking about the difficulties they faced shooting the web series during the pandemic, he said, “We were shooting during the second wave and there were a lot of schedule changes. Director Manju and all the other cast and crew did a great job and shot the series in a difficult setting.”

Speaking about his character, actor Abhishek Duhan said, “My character ‘Hari’ is a rebel naxalite who is on the lookout for his father’s murderer. He not only takes revenge for his father, but also aims to support the oppressed people. I can only say that this whole journey has been a beautiful experience.”

“It has always been a pleasure to work with Ram Gopal Varma sir. The character I played in Dhahanam has been my most challenging work so far,” said Naina Ganguly who plays Pavani, a naxal in the movie.

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary who plays a powerful landlord said, “I have worked for RGV sir’s projects previously and I must say we had the coolest director. I hope people like my character and I am eager to witness the audience’s reaction to Dhahanam.”

Set against the backdrop of revenge, bloodshed and oppression, the show is produced by Ramgopal Verma and directed by CoronaVirus fame Agasthya Manju. Stars like Isha Koppikar, Naina Ganguly, Abhishek Duhan, Ashwatkanth Sharma and Abhilash Chaudhary will be seen in pivotal roles. Originally made in Telugu, the show is also dubbed in Hindi and Tamil.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .