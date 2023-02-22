Rhea Saggu grabs the movie ‘Shaadi Toh Hokar Rahegi’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:26 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: The film industry never fails to delight us with its amazing storylines. Among varied types of plots, movies featuring wedding sprees and the drama around them are our favourites. Don’t you enjoy such films too? But why are we talking about this? It’s because the famous actress Rhea Saggu has signed yet another film titled ‘Shaadi Toh Hokar Rahegi’.

Yes, you read it right. The actress has already been in the spotlight for grabbing director Dhiraj Kumar’s Bihaan, and now, she has been reported to be a part of this movie too. By the name, we can guess that the film is based on the concept of the drama and problems that come in the way of getting married. It will be directed by Sajid Samji, who has already worked on many hit projects.

‘Shaadi Toh Hokar Rahegi’ is a commercial drama movie, and actress Rhea Saggu is expected to be glimpsed in a lead role. We are sure that with her acting finesse, she will grab our attention and leave us in utter astonishment. She is not only acting in this film but will also produce it. While her fans are waiting for more news, the actress hasn’t revealed much.

On singing this film, Rhea Saggy says, “I feel indebted to be a part of this film. It would be a great opportunity to work with and learn from such talented and experienced individuals. I assure you that you will have a fun time watching this film.”

Hailing from Punjab, she started her journey as a model and then developed a fondness for acting. Rhea Saggu used the pandemic to hone her skills and enrolled in acting classes with Raj Sharma. She has been doing multiple Indian and international shoots and music albums since her college days. She made her official debut with the album ‘Dil Goriye’, which was a huge hit.

Rhea has also been a calendar girl and did a shoot in Dubai for its 2019 and 2020–21 editions. Her other upcoming films include ‘Bihaan’ and ‘Bullet to Ballot’. We wish her well in her future endeavors.