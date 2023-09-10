Rich tribute for football legend Habeeb

The Arjuna Awardee Habeeb passed away on August 15 and many notable figures of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and veteran footballers paid homage during the meeting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:26 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid for legendary footballer Mohammed Habeeb during a condolence meeting held at Media Plus Auditorium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Former Indian footballer and Dhyan Chand awardee Shabbir Ali remembered Habeeb fondly and said he was a great player who brought glory to Indian football. Under Habeeb’s coaching, many Indian players were developed at the Tata Football Academy.

