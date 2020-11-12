Rich tributes paid to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Speakers at the event paid rich tributes to Maulana Azad for his contribution in the field of education.

By | Rithika G and Purbasha Roy | Published: 5:56 pm

Students of Pallavi Model School, Alwal presented a special assembly on National Education Day, on November 11 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The assembly commenced with a welcome address on the theme of the day skill awareness and Empowerment, a brief introduction of the day, tagged with a timeline of Maulana Abul Kalam. A freedom fighter, scholar and an eminent educationist, Maulana Azad was a key architect of independent India who was responsible for setting up apex education bodies like AICTE and UGC. On this special day, the school played informative videos, posters and conducted a special assembly. Speakers at the event paid rich tributes to Maulana Azad for his contribution in the field of education.

The assembly concluded with a video about Maulana Azad’s contributions to nation-building and a saying of the Maulana on the importance of education, “Every individual has a right to an education that will enable him to develop his faculties and live a full human life.”

Rithika G and Purbasha Roy

Class XI and VII

Pallavi Model School, Alwal

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .