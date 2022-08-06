Rich tributes paid to Prof Jayashankar in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:30 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Photo: Twitter/GadwalvijayaTRS

Hyderabad: Politicians, elected representatives and government officials paid rich tributes to Telangana ideologue late professor Kothapalli Jayashankar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Celebrations were organized at Telangana Bhavan in Banjara Hills and the offices of Telangana State Institute of Rural Development (TSIRD), Director-General of Police in Lakdi-ka-Pul, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Liberty and other government departments in the State.

Paying floral tributes to Jayashankar at TSIRD, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao recalled the role played by the former in separate Statehood for Telangana since 1952. As a researcher and academician, Jayashankar always worked in support of Telangana. Jayashankar’s role in highlighting the importance of separate Telangana from the village to national level was also highly appreciable, the Minister said, adding that it was Jayashankar, who supported the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on all fronts to achieve the Statehood for Telangana.

At GHMC office, Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar called upon the staff to strive for accomplishing the aspirations of Jayashankar and said several books written by Jayashankar helped the people to know the importance of carving out a Telangana State. At DGP’s office, Additional Director-General of Police, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Govind Singh and other senior officers paid tributes to Jayashankar.