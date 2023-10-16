Riddhi marches to quarters of TS Table Tennis Ranking Tournament

Riddhi Toro of LFHSTTC recorded a comfortable 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 win over LBS’ N Smitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Riddhi Toro of LFHS in action during the State ranking table tennis tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Riddhi Toro of LFHSTTC marched into the quarterfinals in the under-11 girls event at the 3rd Table Tennis For Life Telangana State Ranking Tournament at LB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

She recorded a comfortable 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 win over LBS’ N Smitha. B Harika Aiswarya of LFHS rallied from a game down to beat Vishnu Priya of LFHSTTC 11-9,6-11,8-11,11-6,11-9 to move to the next round of the competition.

In the under-13 boys third round matches, Yashvasin of AWA downed Virat Sancheti of HVS 11-2,11-2,11-2 while Virat Meesala of CHIREC and Hriaan Kheskani of GTTA recorded narrow 3-2 scoreline victories over Haneesh Amara of SPHS and T Vitar Sagar of SPARS respectively.

Results: U-11 Girls: Pre-quarterfinals: Riddhi Toro (LFHSTTC) bt N Smitha (LBS) 3-0 (11-6,11-4,11-7), Myra Jain (LBS) bt Mokshika P (Olivemount) 3-0 (11-5,11-4,11-1), V Aparna (GSM) bt Adhira Chetan (HVS) 3-0 (11-3,11-3,11-5), Doupati Avanthika (SPARS) bt Kaashvi Bashetty (HVS) 3-0 (11-1,11-8,11-4), Vanshika Chalkapurkar (LFHSTTC) bt Aishwarya Arcot Ajay (SPARS) 3-0 (11-5,11-5,11-7), Aviyah Sanhita Anand (LFHSTTC) bt B Sneha Reddy (GSM) 3-0 (11-3,11-0,11-5), B Harika Aiswarya (LFHS) bt Vishnu Priya (LFHSTTC) 3-2 (11-9,6-11,8-11,11-6,11-9), V Mahima Krishna B (HVS) bt Sree Phalguni Rao (ITTA) 3-0 (11-2,11-4,11-3);

U-13 Boys: Round 3: Yashvasin (AWA) bt Virat Sancheti (HVS) 3-0 (11-2,11-2,11-2), Y Chandrahas Reddy (LFS UPPAL) bt Naman Jain (AKTTA) 3-0 (11-5,11-6,11-7), Srihari B (AKTTA) bt Manpreet Kumar V (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-2,11-9,11-7), SR Shivank N (GSM) bt Armaan Hussain Dastani (VPG) 3-0 (11-7,11-2,11-8), G Praman (LFS UPPAL) bt G Pradyuman Reddy (ITTA) 3-0 (11-2,11-4,11-5), D Tanay Kumar (SPARS) bt Haasith Reddy B (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-3,11-4,11-8), Vivansh Mohan Manda-HVS bt G Avik Reddy-LFHS (3-0) (11-8,11-7,11-9), Sunkara Geetik (SPARS) bt Lavith (LFHSTTC) 3-1 (14-12,7-11,11-5,11-7), Suhaan Ratnam (VPG) bt Vaibhav Seetharam (AVSC) 3-0 (11-3,11-9,11-8), Arjun Potdar (LFHSTTC) bt M Sriram Siddharth (AVSC) 3-1 (6-11,11-3,11-9,11-2), Vilohit JA (GSM) bt VR Sai Nishchith 3-0 (11-6,11-6,11-7), Virat Meesala (CHIREC) bt Haneesh Amara (SPHS) 3-2 (11-8,12-10,9-11,9-11,12-10), Hriaan Kheskani (GTTA) bt T Vitar Sagar (SPARS) 3-2 (6-11,11-4,12-10,4-11,11-6), Vevaan Bhatia (LFHS) bt V Srineer Reddy (LFHS Uppal) 3-1 (9-11,12-10,11-6,11-4), Harshith Reddy Bachupalli (SGUTTA) bt Aarav Bhalla Manepalli (AWA) 3-2 (12-10,10-12,16-18,11-5,12-10).

