#RIPTwitter trends as Musk announces limits on reading tweets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday announced that Twitter would temporarily limit the number of tweets users can read per day to combat computer programs that use posts to extract useful data from the platform.

Musk in a tweet revealed that paid and unpaid users will have separate limits— while verified accounts will be limited to reading 10,000 posts daily, unverified accounts will be limited to 1,000 tweets daily. Newly created unverified accounts will be limited to 500 tweets a day.

The Twitter CTO initially announced stricter limits, but he changed them within hours. However, he did not mention when the restriction ends.

He said that viewing limits would be temporarily imposed on tweets to address “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation.”

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

A report by ‘Platform’ stated that Twitter had allegedly refused to pay its Google Cloud bills, leading to questions on how its trust and safety teams could be compromised. Thousands of users on Saturday reported that they were unable to access the social media site and reported they were met with error messages that read “Cannot retrieve tweets.”

As soon as the latest update was announced, #RIPTwitter trended on the micro-blogging site with users critical of the decision. Many funny memes also took over the internet.

The “before time” when this app wasn’t run by a douchey right wing shitposting dickhead who clearly never got hugged enough by his parents.#RIPTwitter https://t.co/ugy01WiNEj — Clint Quinlivan (@clintquinlivan) July 2, 2023

Kind of disappointed with the new twitter. First the algorithm went for a toss.

Then couldn’t see tweets of whom I follow.

Then the unnecessary “For You” recommendations…. Hardly any engagement for tweets unless a paid user.

And now a limit to viewing tweets ! 🤷🏻‍♀️#RIPTwitter — Vidya (@VidyaG88) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has reacted to the new update. The entrepreneur said that “running Twitter is hard (but) the team is doing their best under the constraints, which are immense.” Addressing the uproar and criticism that has come Elon Musk’s way, Jack said that it is easy to critique a decision from afar but the end goal is to see Twitter thrive.

Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone. I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense. It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will. — jack (@jack) July 1, 2023