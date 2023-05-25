Cricket enthusiasts can find IPL screenings at these bars and cafes

Here are a few cafes and bars in the city that have IPL screenings for you to get in the mood and enjoy the match with your friends and family.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 03:40 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever is on the rise and it has become a sensational sporting event in the city. Cricket buffs in Hyderabad are all in support of their favourite teams and players. As the final is coming up soon, cricket enthusiasts would love to catch the thrilling IPL action while enjoying a delightful ambience with other cricket fans.

Here are a few cafes and bars in the city that have IPL screenings for you to get in the mood and enjoy the match with your friends and family.

Joint Bar and Café

Known for its live sports screening, this café at Banjara Hills welcomes all cricket enthusiasts. With a variety of food options available from different cuisines, one can munch on their favourite food and cheer for their favourite team. They also serve alcohol if you would like to grab a beer and enjoy the match.

One Golf Brewery

This brewery at Gandipet is famous for its golf bays, one can come down to watch the live match streaming of IPL on a large screen and relax at the Brewery and Pool Side of One Golf. They have a concept of a sports bar where sports food and drinks go hand in hand. You can also play golf while you take a break from the match.

Air Live

As the finals fall on a Friday night, your friends must have made a plan for clubbing. And if you want to go party with friends and not miss out on the match, then head over to Air Live at Jubilee Hills or Gachibowli. They have a live screening of IPL on their screen just behind the stage for live singers. So, party all you want to and keep checking in for the scores at once.

Forge Breu-Hous

With an alluring ambience, large screens, and great food, this brewery in Jubilee Hills will ensure that you have a memorable experience for the finals. They have the live streaming of IPL going, on different screens so everyone sitting anywhere in the three-storied brewery will be able to enjoy the match with some great drinks, food, and company.